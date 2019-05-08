Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Litter Bit Better' campaign collects 8 tons of trash

One volunteer says everyone in the community should be conscious about what they can do to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 5:48 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 5:48 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for 'Litter Bit Better' campaign collects 8 tons of trash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

create a more beautiful and cleaner med city... thousands of volunteers took to the streets to pick up trash. trash mountain-vo-1 lowerthird2line:tons of trash collected off the streets rochester, mn chris petree is a part of the "a litter bit better" campiagn that contributed to this pile of trash. from plastic bags to tires... volunteers collected over eight tons of litter throughout rochester. petree tells k- i-m-t news 3 that more people should get out and collect trash to create a cleaner community.xxx trash mountain-sot-1 lowerthird2line:chris petree volunteer make ever effort possible to just be conscious of the environment and what you can do reduce the impact of your garbage and of course focus on reuse and recycle. in the last 13 years - those with the program have collected nearly 150 tons of trash. / the house
Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking chilly temps, plenty of rain, and gusting winds for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/8

Image

'Litter Bit Better' campaign collects 8 tons of trash

Image

Police use robot to stay safe in a dangerous career

Image

New apartment complex could address affordable housing crisis

Image

Defense attorney weighs in on mistrial

Image

Discover Austin

Image

Helping those with disabilities

Image

Bystanders help rescue elderly woman after vehicle plunges into lake

Image

Soldiers Field Track To Be Resurfaced

Image

Vehicle removed from Fountain Lake

Community Events