Speech to Text for 'Litter Bit Better' campaign collects 8 tons of trash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

create a more beautiful and cleaner med city... thousands of volunteers took to the streets to pick up trash. trash mountain-vo-1 lowerthird2line:tons of trash collected off the streets rochester, mn chris petree is a part of the "a litter bit better" campiagn that contributed to this pile of trash. from plastic bags to tires... volunteers collected over eight tons of litter throughout rochester. petree tells k- i-m-t news 3 that more people should get out and collect trash to create a cleaner community.xxx trash mountain-sot-1 lowerthird2line:chris petree volunteer make ever effort possible to just be conscious of the environment and what you can do reduce the impact of your garbage and of course focus on reuse and recycle. in the last 13 years - those with the program have collected nearly 150 tons of trash. / the house