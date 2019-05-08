Speech to Text for Police use robot to stay safe in a dangerous career

for police - it is not uncommon to encounter high risk situtations. from fires to murder scenes...police deal with dangerous encounter on a daily basis. now... a new piece of technology is offering rochester police officers a safer way to protect and serve. tactical police robot-vo-1 lowerthird2line:new technology helping police officers rochester, mn r-p-d has this new tactical robot. it has been used by the force over the course of hte last year... and is giving them all sorts of new ways to approach dangerous scenes. this device is able to climb stairs and open doors - all from a remote control. that gives officers a chance to see what they're up against before they make entry. captian jeff stilwell says this device gives officers a higher level of safety.xxx tactical police robot-sot-1 lowerthird2line:capt. jeff stilwell rochester police department not only for the rochester police officer and the team members that are going to make entry into that house but also the people inside the house that might be in the middle of some crisis that might be suicidal we can really send that in to see how things are going. coming up on kimt news 3 at ten... we are hearing from police about how they are implementing more technology during dangerous situations to keep officers safe. /