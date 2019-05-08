Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police use robot to stay safe in a dangerous career

The robot allows them to have a remote set of eyes and ears during a dangerous situation.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 5:46 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Police use robot to stay safe in a dangerous career

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for police - it is not uncommon to encounter high risk situtations. from fires to murder scenes...police deal with dangerous encounter on a daily basis. now... a new piece of technology is offering rochester police officers a safer way to protect and serve. tactical police robot-vo-1 lowerthird2line:new technology helping police officers rochester, mn r-p-d has this new tactical robot. it has been used by the force over the course of hte last year... and is giving them all sorts of new ways to approach dangerous scenes. this device is able to climb stairs and open doors - all from a remote control. that gives officers a chance to see what they're up against before they make entry. captian jeff stilwell says this device gives officers a higher level of safety.xxx tactical police robot-sot-1 lowerthird2line:capt. jeff stilwell rochester police department not only for the rochester police officer and the team members that are going to make entry into that house but also the people inside the house that might be in the middle of some crisis that might be suicidal we can really send that in to see how things are going. coming up on kimt news 3 at ten... we are hearing from police about how they are implementing more technology during dangerous situations to keep officers safe. /
Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking chilly temps, plenty of rain, and gusting winds for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/8

Image

'Litter Bit Better' campaign collects 8 tons of trash

Image

Police use robot to stay safe in a dangerous career

Image

New apartment complex could address affordable housing crisis

Image

Defense attorney weighs in on mistrial

Image

Discover Austin

Image

Helping those with disabilities

Image

Bystanders help rescue elderly woman after vehicle plunges into lake

Image

Soldiers Field Track To Be Resurfaced

Image

Vehicle removed from Fountain Lake

Community Events