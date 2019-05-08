Speech to Text for New apartment complex could address affordable housing crisis

it's a major issue in many communities...a lack of affordable housing. now - olmsted county is working on a solution to address the growing crisis. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox is joining us now live from the spot wher a new apartment complex could soon be going up... jeremiah what's different about this plan?xxx affordable housing for mental health-lintro-3 that's right... i'm standing what looks like an empty lot now... but this has the potential to has 30 apartment units right here on mayowood road. the land is owned by the county and they're looking to create not just affordable housing but also supportive services for those in need.xxx affordable housing for mental health-mpkg-1 affordable housing for mental health-mpkg-3 vo:it is a empty lot that is full of possiblities. the county is looking to sell this 3.3 acre plot of land to "center city housing" to develop a multi unit apartment affordable housing project. it's an issue jeff matteson thinks needs to be solved. he's lived in rochester for the last five years and tells me that he's seen a lot of people couch surf because they simply can't afford to live in the city. lowerthird2line:jeff matteson rochester, mn who aren't necessarily the nurses and the doctors of mayo. you know but at the same time. i know some of these younger people who are hoping to become a nurse and go after getting a doctorate where they are finically is kind of making it hard. affordable housing for mental health-mpkg-4 vo:as the city continues to grow...the housing and redevelopment authority tells me that they will have a combination of support services for those with mental health conditions to offer more help to those in need. / affordable housing for mental health-ltag-3 the h-r-a is applying for state housing support and if it's approved - this project could cost between six-to- eight million dollars. live in rochester - jeremiah wilcox - kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. they're hoping to start construction by this time next year. /