Speech to Text for Defense attorney weighs in on mistrial

tonight - we are bringing you continuing coverage - just one day after a rochester murder case was declared a mistrial.xxx weiss mistrial-wpvo stngr-1 weiss mistrial-grxstngr-3 this footage shows 26- year- old alexander weiss walking into the olmsted county courthouse yesterday - just a few hours before the judge declared a mistrial. weiss was charged with second- degree murder in the fatal shooting death of 17- year- old muhammed rahim in january of 20-18. kimt news 3's calyn thompson is following the case for us... and was inside the courtroom yesterday when the judge announced the decision. she joins us now live in the rochester studio with an update... calyn?xxx weiss mistrial-bmintro-4 weiss mistrial-lintro-2 amy - whether or not there will be another trial is up to the state. i did speak to one attorney today - who's not involved in the case - who explains just how difficult of a case this is.xxx weiss mistrial-pkg-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:developing story what's next for alexander weiss case? rochester, mn what happened back january 14, 2018 is not black and white. nat: it's a very difficult case attorney steve rolsch says this is a case based on decisions. weiss mistrial-pkg-4 what would you do? it's easy to say in hindsight we'd all go in our car and lock it and wait for the police. we don't know if that would happen, we don't know what would've happened. we're not sure. that's the real difficulty i think. weiss mistrial-pkg-8 so difficult that the 12- member jury couldn't come to an agreement... leading to the judge to declare a mistrial. weiss mistrial-pkg-5 that really probably was the key to this case is at what point did the jury believe mr. weiss had a duty to retreat. weiss mistrial-pkg-9 the county attorney's office will have decide if they want to try the alexander weiss case again. they have to fit the facts to the crime. so that's their job. and i'm sure that this was not easy for them either. it's not an easy thing to do, charge someone with murder. with this all going back to the concept of self defense. weiss mistrial-pkg-6 we're gonna sit down and think about it. are there ways we can present this question better? / weiss mistrial-bmtag-3 weiss mistrial-ltag-2 a review hearing for this case is scheduled for june 6th at 9 a- m... at the olmsted county courthouse. live in the rochester studio - calyn thompson - kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. kimt news 3 will be at that hearing. be sure to stay with kimt for our continuing coverage of this case. / a scary