Discover Austin

Encouraging people to be tourists in their hometown.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 4:47 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 4:47 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

it's an effort to boost tourism in a local community. discover austin-vo-1 discover austin-vo-3 as part of national tourism week - discover austin is teaming up with local attractions to encourage residents to be tourists in their hometown. one of the landmarks on display is the hormel historic home. organizers say events like this help to also draw in tourists to the area. local residents seem to be liking the idea.xxx discover austin-sot-1 discover austin-sot-2 "you often miss those pieces and its really nice to take the deep dive and not just running to work and doing your grocery shopping but what is actually here in the community and the rich history that has been evolving here for more than a century." tourism week
