Helping those with disabilities

it's a call to action from two organizations helping those with disabiliites. disabilities letter-vo-1 disabilities letter-vo-3 ability building center - or a-b- c... and minnesota organization for habilitation and rehabiliation sent this letter to minnesota legislators. it stresses the importance of funding for good wages for direct support professionals. kaye johnson works at abc in rochester. she says the funding will help them be more competitive and fill the openings that would allow them to do their job.xxx disabilities letter-sot-1 disabilities letter-sot-2 and i really feel they're a big part of my life and i'd like to hope i'm a big part of their life as well. and i want them to get the services they deserve. you can help with their effort... by calling and emailing legislators urging support for the "competitive workforce factor."