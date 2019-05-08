Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Helping those with disabilities

Local organizations are contacting lawmakers to encourage support for the "competitive workforce factor."

Posted: May. 8, 2019 4:45 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Helping those with disabilities

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a call to action from two organizations helping those with disabiliites. disabilities letter-vo-1 disabilities letter-vo-3 ability building center - or a-b- c... and minnesota organization for habilitation and rehabiliation sent this letter to minnesota legislators. it stresses the importance of funding for good wages for direct support professionals. kaye johnson works at abc in rochester. she says the funding will help them be more competitive and fill the openings that would allow them to do their job.xxx disabilities letter-sot-1 disabilities letter-sot-2 and i really feel they're a big part of my life and i'd like to hope i'm a big part of their life as well. and i want them to get the services they deserve. you can help with their effort... by calling and emailing legislators urging support for the "competitive workforce factor." / discover austin.
Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking chilly temps, plenty of rain, and gusting winds for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/8

Image

'Litter Bit Better' campaign collects 8 tons of trash

Image

Police use robot to stay safe in a dangerous career

Image

New apartment complex could address affordable housing crisis

Image

Defense attorney weighs in on mistrial

Image

Discover Austin

Image

Helping those with disabilities

Image

Bystanders help rescue elderly woman after vehicle plunges into lake

Image

Soldiers Field Track To Be Resurfaced

Image

Vehicle removed from Fountain Lake

Community Events