Speech to Text for Bystanders help rescue elderly woman after vehicle plunges into lake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rochester. / first this afternoon - a developing story out of albert lea - where a vehicle crashed into fountain lake. car in lake-vo-1 car in lake-vo-2 take a look at the dramatic scene - you can see the vehicle almost entirely submerged in the water. kimt news three was on the scene minutes after it happened. police say 87- year-old barbara gilbertson of rural alden lost control of her vehiclein the lower parking lot of city hall - went across fountain street - hit a bench and a tree - and then went into the water. she was rescued from the car and taken to the hospital with non- lifethreatning injuries. / police say it was the quick thinking of bystanders that prevented this scary situation from being even worse. new on kimt news three first at four- we're hearing from a woman who saw the whole incident unfold - and sprung into action. kimt news three's maleeha kamal was on the scene - and has the incredible story.xxx car in lake-pkg-1 car in lake-pkg-4 jolene helgeson's visit to the albert lea library to study for a nursing exam took a dramatic turn - and instead of just studying for a test - her life- saving skills were put to the test. car in lake-pkg-3 "i heard a loud splash and i look and i saw the splash and i got out of my car and two gentleman and myself were the first ones there. car in lake-pkg-5 this truck - almost completely submerged in water - after the elderly driver lost control and crashed and into fountain lake. "from what it looked like her foot maybe hit the gas pedal instead of the brake" that's when jolene sprung into action. "we were yelling at her to roll her window down so we could pull her out we had to have her unbuckle her seatbelt and then we were able to open the door by then because water was starting to come into her cab." quick thinking that helped a scary situation from getting even worse. reporting in albert lea maleeha kamal kimt news three. / the albert lea police department - albert lea fire rescue - mayo ambulance - freeborn county sheriff's office the minnesota state patrol, and the minnesota department of natural resources all assisted at the scene. the investigation is ongoing.