Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Bystanders help rescue elderly woman after vehicle plunges into Albert Lea's Fountain Lake Full Story

Driver Rescued from Fountain Lake

Several first responders were on scene

Posted: May. 8, 2019 12:08 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 12:08 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Driver Rescued from Fountain Lake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for arielle harrison. breaking we're going to get right to some breaking news happening right now. a vehicle has gone into fountain lake in albert lea. within the last ten minutes our reporter on scene has confirmed that the driver has been rescued and taken to the hospital with what are believed to be nonálife threatening injuries. this is happening at the intersection of fountain street and newton avenue. right now á crews are working to get the car out of the lake. stay with kimt news three on air and online as we continue
Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking chilly temps, plenty of rain, and gusting winds for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Soldiers Field Track To Be Resurfaced

Image

Vehicle removed from Fountain Lake

Image

Driver Rescued from Fountain Lake

Image

Vehicle being pulled from Albert Lea's Fountain Lake

Image

Authorities respond to vehicle in Fountain Lake

Image

City against Alliant increase

Image

City of Mason City against Alliant rate hike

Image

Tracking Moderate to Heavy Rainfall for the Day

Image

Ride-share drivers going on strike Wednesday

Image

Rallying to get paid

Community Events