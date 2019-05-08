Speech to Text for Driver Rescued from Fountain Lake

for arielle harrison. breaking we're going to get right to some breaking news happening right now. a vehicle has gone into fountain lake in albert lea. within the last ten minutes our reporter on scene has confirmed that the driver has been rescued and taken to the hospital with what are believed to be nonálife threatening injuries. this is happening at the intersection of fountain street and newton avenue. right now á crews are working to get the car out of the lake. stay with kimt news three on air and online as we continue