Speech to Text for City of Mason City against Alliant rate hike

running track./// kimt news 3 continues to follow proposed rate hikes for alliant energy users. now á the mason city city council is voting (against the plans. councilman will symonds made the recommendatio n. alliant energy representative s spoke at the meeting too... the company argues the hike would only impact a portion of an individuals bill. the letter of disapproval from city council will now be sent to the iowa utilities board. that panel has the final say if we all send in our thoughts on it then they will act on it and they hopefully don't approve the increase. the board will make its decision by the end of the year. the board can make changes to the proposal as it sees