Tracking Moderate to Heavy Rainfall for the Day

Posted: May. 8, 2019 7:22 AM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 7:22 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( here we go á the soggy system we've been tracking through the week finally arrives starting early this morning and lasting through thursday morning. coming from the south southwest, this potent system will not only be bringing rain the area but packing some winter weather for our friends to the west and north. we'll remain in the "warmer" sector with highs making it into the middle 40s and keeping all our precip as moderate to heavy rain. luckily, the cooler temps will also limit our chances for severe weather but a clap of thunder or two is possible during this time. plan for 1á2" of new rain over the next 24 hours. temps will remain fairly steady near 40 overnight tonight. rain begins to weaken overnight tonight and through thursday morning, leaving us with cloudy skies for the remainder of thursday. as this system pushes through, wind gusts will near 30á35 mph, which will make already chilly conditions feel even colder. sunshine returns for friday as highs climb into the 60s. saturday could feature isolated showers, but sun will otherwise remain dominant. upper 60s and lower 70s pop back in by early next week. today: showers/breez y. highs: middle 40s. winds: e 10á20 mph. gusts near 35 mph. tonight: showers/breez y. lows: near 40. winds: ene 10á15 thanks brandon.
Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Tracking chilly temps, plenty of rain, and gusting winds for the midweek.
