Speech to Text for Ride-share drivers going on strike Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thousands of drivers for uber and lyft are putting their cars in park and going on strike. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us why and what drivers in our area are saying about it. tyler and deedee á in about 8 cities, including minneapolis, drivers are turning off their apps for 24 hours. it's their way of telling the people behind the app companies that they need higher pay. car door closing for uber and lyft drivers across the country... gas prices are going up but wages aren't. it's very frustrating because it's hard to keep your head above water. that's why drivers across the country are striking today... urging the companies to up wages to a livable pay. for driver jeremy kittleson, gas prices and car maintenance fees are the hitting the brakes on his income. it's worth it in the short run but in the long run it's not. it's worth it for an extra job or whatever, it's really almost impossible to make a living. while drivers in smaller having the nationwide strike today is completely intentional with uber's initial public offering next month on wall street. which is expected to make some of the former employees instant millionaires, but (doesn't help the uber drivers. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news 3. on social media, many are urging people to boycott the ridesharing apps today. some democratic presidential candidates are also weighing in on twitter. we have those responses with this story on kimt dot com.