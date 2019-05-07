Speech to Text for Soldiers Field Track To Be Resurfaced

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to better serve a growing downtown community á city leaders in rochester continue to make changes. one of those changes á is the pavement at a busy park á soldiers field. today á the park board decided to harden the gravelálike surface to be made of asphalt. kimt news 3's isabella basco talked to runners who say this change is long overdue. she joins us live now á isabella?xxx katie and george... when i ran cross country in high school... our coach would always talk about how these uneven surfaces could create risk for injuries. now... athletes can run with a bit more ease knowing their trails will be reápaved.xxx <nats > in his running shoes... sebastian martinez is unstoppable. but the conditions at soldiers field make it hard for him to maximize his full potential. "if it's smoother, it's easier to run. otherwise if you have a rock, you could trip or something." the park board wants to improve the track for athletes in the med city. "my oldest son's a fifth grade teacher at gibbs. all their kids during recess and physical ed run on aspalt all the time. we used to do it when we were kids. is it perfect no? but it works for everybody." josiah swanson has been running for 14 years. and says the running community has been talking about these changes for a long time. "sometimes it's really good. sometimes it's not. especially after a heavy rainfall. just being even and the consistency of being even would be much better with asphalt." swanson believes a new surface has a lot of potential. "asphalt would be much better. for just recreational runners or those trying to achieve track times or even long distance training for marathons." fitness junkies including martinez and swanson áare upbeat about plans for a new surface. "it would make it more appealing to do actual track work outside." "it's really fun just to run about and play. a lot of times kids enjoy that." the next step is to send a bid to be approved by parks and recreation. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. the other alternative surface the park board was considering was beam clay in lieu of asphalt for