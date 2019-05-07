Speech to Text for Rallying to get paid

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of this trial./// union workers in rochester are making their voices heard this evening at the public schools board meeting. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now with the story á brooke what do they have to say? kaite, george, tonight seiu workers joined with paralegals to fill the school board meeting room in an effort to demand compensation from the district.xxx (clapping( tonight, all of these workers are rallying in hopes of being compensated for the 10 snow days the district had over the winter. workers in the child nutrition group weren't paid. teachers and other staffers were. "they live paycheck to paycheck, they get paid once a month and to lose 2 days of pay in march, 2 days in april, and soon 2 days in may is a big deal." governor walz signed the snow day relief bill into effect in march. according to the minnesota legislature website, the measure requires districts to compensate hourly employees for missed hours, or allow them to make up that time. rochester public schools superintent michael munoz says the school hasn't made a decision yet. i asked superintenden t munoz if the bill requires the district to compensate hourly workers. "yeah, really it doesn't tell you you have to one of the things we've actually looked at is what some of the districts around us are doing and some of them are choosing to not do anything at all and some are choosing to pay and some are choosing to give people an opportunity to make up those days so those are all of the things we're looking at."> representative s of seiu say this decision will play a big role in the future of their careers. "hopefully they're going to do the right thing. at least make some kind of accommodatio n for these folks and if not then we know what we'll be striving for the next time we go to the bargaining superintenden t munoz says they hope to make a decision at one of the june meetings. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. and the para's were there to show their support to the sáeáiáu workers á but also to let the school know they're hoping for higher wages as they negotiate their contracts./// we managed one more day of sun splashed awesomeness.