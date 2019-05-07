Speech to Text for Judge declares mistrial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// first tonight... new developments surrounding a rochester murder trial. after a week of trial and 12 hours of deliberation á the judge has declared a mistrial for alexander weiss. weiss is accused of shooting and killing 17 yeará old muhammed rahim after a traffic stop in january of last year. new tonight at ten á we're hearing about the trial from those in the thick of it á for the first time. kimt news 3's calyn thompson has been in the courtroom for it all and joins us now live á calyn? katie and george after a whirlwind afternoon here at the olmsted county court house it's not the decision either attorney wanted. but á this is a decision that does (not mark the end.xxx "we're disappointed. because we believe truly that he's not guilty." "at this point, all systems are heading towards just getting it rescheduled." it's back to the drawing board for both sides... as they prepare for what's expected to be a second trial. as for weiss... he just continues to wait. "well, can you imagine what your life is like having a pending case where you've been accused of second degree murder and not knowing what the outcome's going to be? and believing in your heart of hearts that you're not guilty." it all came down to the jury not being able to come to a unanimous decision... whether weiss did in fact act in self defense on that fateful january day back in 20á18. a complex concept that the state hopes to better clarify next time. "there's just a lot of things that go on in our communities and our societies and the way that we are kinda brought up. it created some significant challenges, but yet people were very strong in their positions apparently in the jury room."/// a review hearing for this case is scheduled for june 6th at 9 aá m... right here at the olmsted county courthouse. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// thanks calyn. we'll be at that hearing. be sure to stay with kimt for our continuing coverage of this trial./// union workers in rochester are making their voices