Speech to Text for NIACC releases 2019-20 lineup

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thursday. at least an inch of rain is possible, with other locations receiving even more. however, the heaviest rain will fall in eastern iowa and illinois. rain moves out by thursday with drier conditions and warmer temperatures. highs will climb into the 60s with sunshine on friday. saturday and sunday could feature isolated showers, but we'll not expecting an alláout rainy day. upper 60s and lower 70s pop back in by early next week. tonight: increasing clouds with rain by daybreak. lows: around 40. winds: e 5á10 mph tomorrow: rain likely, heavy at times. highs: low 40s. winds: ne 15á30 mph tomorrow night: cloudy with showers. lows: uppenew tonight e lineup is announced. now we know who will perform for the north iowa area community college performing arts & leadership series. the 20á19 á 20á20 schedule features the ultimate queen celebration á herman's hermits á jersey boys á manheim steamroller á a carol king musical á and many more. the leadership advisory board chooses acts suitable for all attendees á much like the good humor men two á back by popular demand á who aim at making those in north iowa let out a we try to pick things that will appeal to a lot of different audiences to have something for everyone in what we're doing. pete lee was part of good humor comedy tour last year, he's coming back, he's doing completely different material. then myself and pete alberstadt are new to this tour so we'll be doing obviously new material that you guys haven't seen because we haven't been there before. tickets go on sale at the box office and online beginning treatment that may