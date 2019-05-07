Speech to Text for Osage golf champs

champs. hey thanks á zach. entering this season á the osage boys golf team never imagined they'd call themselves conference champs á but through hard work and determination á they can brag on their side of the conference.xx x grabbing clubs i've lost four seniors each of the last three years and had to bring in four new guys and this year i wasn't quite sure what we had coming back and whether we'd even perform as well as we have and we really have. a group of sophomores and juniors are running the show in the top of iowa east division á taking its third overall conference share in league history. the green devils had to rebuild the team á after losing a group of seniors. jarett sharper says the team didn't expect to be in this position. it's a big honor á didn't really expect it, obviously. i guess it's something where it's just magic happens, i guess. really didn't even expect to be relatively close to the top á just one of those days where you have a good one and it turned out to be for the best. while the team may not have expected to end up at the top of the scorecard á the rest of the conference did á placing a target on the backs of the green devils forcing them to bring their aágame. i don't know if we thought we would but we had beaten every team in the conference and we were feeling pretty confident. but we knew that you can't take any competition lightly so we knew we had to still play our best because some of the matches had been within two or three strokes. the drive and determination for this team has been built on a foundation set by the golfers before them. to have them guide you through what golf all entails just means a lot because without them i don't thing we could've been where we're at today. now the green devils hope to carry momentum into friday's sectional. to get that conference victory heading