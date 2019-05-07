Clear
O'Rourke in North Iowa

2020 candidates are already campaigning across the country.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

during the winter./// presidential hopefuls are already looking to make a name for themselves as 2020 approaches today former uás congressman beto o'rourke took to charles city á to talk about his experience running for uá s sentate and how he plans to bring people together. o'rourke says there is no need to fight the battle of rural versus urban or democrat versus republican. he says we need to work togetherááa message which resonated with the dozens of potential voters.xxx i don't think it is kind of a red or blue state anymore. i think it is a matter of finding the best choice, so i think hearing the things like beto is saying is very interesting. the presidential hopeful will be speaking in mason city tomorrow at fat hill brewery./// if you're in the mood for
Tracking below average temps and a rainy midweek.
