Speech to Text for O'Rourke in North Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

during the winter./// presidential hopefuls are already looking to make a name for themselves as 2020 approaches today former uás congressman beto o'rourke took to charles city á to talk about his experience running for uá s sentate and how he plans to bring people together. o'rourke says there is no need to fight the battle of rural versus urban or democrat versus republican. he says we need to work togetherááa message which resonated with the dozens of potential voters.xxx i don't think it is kind of a red or blue state anymore. i think it is a matter of finding the best choice, so i think hearing the things like beto is saying is very interesting. the presidential hopeful will be speaking in mason city tomorrow at fat hill brewery./// if you're in the mood for