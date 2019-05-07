Speech to Text for The X Games comes to Albert Lea to Shred Hate

you may expect. you may have seen it on tv. each summer and winter, the x games games thrills fans with big air and crazy tricks. today at southwest middle school in albert lea, the x students. a message about love and respect. shred hate is a bullying prevention program. the xá games partner with espn, the mlb and the nonáprofit no bully to bring it to schools across america. x games commentator brandon graham says spreading this message is the most rewarding about his job. "it honestly is the best thing that we do, i think we put on the super bowl of action sports. getting to be here in schools like southwest is by far the most rewarding thing i know i do personally as part of the x games." it wasn't just brandon that got up and spoke. southwest seventh grader natasha laue talked about her experiences with bullying because it could impact her fellow peers. "at first it was, like, really nerve wracking. and then, like, you know what? let me just do it and see what other people think. see if they're going through it because you never know if anyone else is going through it." natasha gets to go to this summer's x games at u.s. bank stadium in minneapolis. student's got their own piece of the games today too, getting gear like táshirts, hats á skateboards... and of course á autographs. southwest principal chris dibble said seeing the smiles on the student's faces is the best part of the event. "it's good to see the smiles on their faces because when you're dealing with bullying it's not a fun time. so we do a lot of talking about the difference between conflict and bullying. to bring something together like this that rewards them for doing the right thing and working with us to make it a better place to learn, that's really what we're