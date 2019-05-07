Speech to Text for Mock Car Crash

this weekend á students at mayo high school in rochester will be decked out in tuxes á dresses á and corsages as they head to prom. parents á teachers á and first responders want them to get to and from the dance safely. today student actors and local first responders painted a terrifying picture of what prom night could look like if students choose to drink and drive or text while driving. the rest of the student body watched as the mock crash scene unfolded at mayo high school. some students died in the fake car crash á some were injured á and one was arrested. it was an emotional experience for all involved.xxx made me think of like how serious it actually is and how people really need to think about how it affects others. i actually did end up crying for real because when you're put into the situation where you're in front of your peers and you see one of your peers injured and event though its just for show but even dead it kind of hits you in a different way. tonight on kimt news 3 at 10 á we'll hear from a rochester police officer about the impact demonstration s like this have on young drivers.///