Presidential hopefuls make a stop in Iowa

Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur and presidential candidate, is proposing giving $1,000 to every person in the United States over the age of 18.

right now. presidential hopefuls are already flocking to the hawkeye state to get some name recognition. today former uás representative beto o'rourke is in charles city. that's where we find káiámát news three's brian tabick.xxx katie george former uás representative beto o'rourke is laying out his plans of xxxxxx. but he isn't the only presidential hopeful looking to get his name out there. andrew yang, an entrepreneur and presidential candidate, is proposing giving 1á thousand dollars to every person in the united states over the age of 18. that's regardless of their current income or employment. he says there is a fear of companies turning to automationáá and by taxing those companies you can pay the universal income. to show how the idea would work he is looking for an iowa family to give 1000 dollars to. they would do media presentations about how that money changed their life. but is this a fair representation of the policy? we turned to political analyst bennett smith for his take. the philanthropy sets of the mega donors that want to give or want to buy into this is one full thing for them to want to do it on the private side it's another thing to conflate that with taxpayers paying for it. smith says he believes this idea is sort of a gimmik and more of a way for yang to boost his numbers. according to clear politics polls he is polling towards the bottom of the list of democratic presidential candidates. live in charles city brian tabick káiámát news three./// thank you brian. another part of yang's proposal to note... americans who do not graduate from high school would not start getting their benefits until age 20. also á residents already receiving some form of federal assistance would be ineligible to receive the full 1á thousand
