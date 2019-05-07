Speech to Text for Mistrial declared in Alexander Weiss' murder trial

alexander weiss' secondá degree murder trial has resulted in a mistrial. a mistrial was declared just before 6 p.m. tuesday, just a few hours after a 12á person jury said it had reached an impasse. if convicted, weiss was facing up to 40 years in prison. weiss was on trial for secondádegree murder after fatally shooting 17á yearáold muhammed rahim after the two were involved in a traffic collision in january of 2018. the judge required jurors to return to deliberations tuesday afternoon. read more on the case here. last week, the prosecution and defense called several witnesses to the stand. that included weiss who testified, saying the shooting was an act of selfá defense. prosecutors responded to weiss' claim by calling his decision to shoot rahim both "unreasonable" and "unnecessary." defense attorney james mcgeeney painted a very different picture of the events that unfolded, saying weiss was put in a position where he had no other choice. thank you calyn. be sure to stay with kimt on air and online for the very latest.///