Speech to Text for City leaders in Rochester talk about resources for homeless

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

homeless shelter talks for next year-stngr-2 this winter was one for the books. that's right... there was record- breaking snowfall and temperatures fell well below zero... and that impacted all parts of life. classes were cancelled for students... travel was nightmare... and those in need were left searching for a warm place to sleep. today - kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox spoke to city leaders about what plans they have to keep people off the streets next winter.xxx homeless shelter talks for next year-lintro-4 i'm here at the salvation army where just a few months ago - the warming shelter was at capacity. homeless shelter talks for next year-lintro-2 we've experienced weather that was so cold... this place saw 50 to 60 people looking for a bed in a single night. the city is now looking into how it can extend the warming shelter for the next winter season.xxx homeless shelter talks for next year-pkg-1 homeless shelter talks for next year-oo-2 sot: we had a pretty brutal winter here even for minnesota standard vo:heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures left many homeless people like john parker searching for warm shelter. homeless shelter talks for next year-oo-3 sot: can't tell to stay you i just did what i could. i mean i got my bed rolling and try to find a warm place. homeless shelter talks for next year-oo-4 vo:parker says when temps were cold many would flock to skyways to stay warm. sot: it was very difficult not just mentally but physcially too vo:lisa mueller is a major at the salvation army and tells me they often kept the doors open around the clock during the month march. lowerthird2line:major lisa mueller rochester salvation army sot: we allowed our building to become a rustbit right until 7pm until it was time to come in and bunker down for the night. homeless shelter talks for next year-oo-6 vo: the county asked the salvation army to remain open at all times.... racking up a bill of over 20- thousand dollars that wasn't in the budget. sot: what we were funded for and positioned for was for an emergency overnight shelter when the temperature dipped below zero and that's what we had done vo: the county, city of rochester and mayo clinic decided monday night to split the bill. mayor kim norton tells me the city is doing more to better prepare for the next winter blast. lowerthird2line:mayor kim norton rochester, mn sot: we're looking at a group out of lacrosse right now who might be able to come in and work with a non profit agency like the rochester salvation army or catholic charities or someone else entirely different we don't know yet to say in the next 100-days we're doing to get this done. homeless shelter talks for next year-oo-7 vo: for parker... he's hopeful city leaders will find a solution before the next winter season. sot: i call the mayor my advocate so advocate general persay. / lowerthird2line talent:jeremiah wilcox jwilcox@kimt.com coverage you can count on mayor norton also tells me that knowing that the warming center was over filled the max.... they were able to see just how big the homeless problem is here in rochester and what specific services they need more of... such as mental health resources. live in rochester - jeremiah wilcox - kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. coming up on kimt news 3 at ten...mayor norton discusses her plan to bring help across state lines to address the homeless population in rochester. / an