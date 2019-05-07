Speech to Text for City leaders take a walk to learn about accessiblity

downtown rochester - there's a conversation being started about the accessibilty of transportation and pedestrian infrastructure. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there for the event... she joins us now live in the rochester studio. annalise - what can you tell us about this conversation?x xx accessibility walk-bmintro-2 katie - amy - today the olmsted county public health statewide health improvement partnership sponsored an accessibility walk in downtown rochester. a group of people - some who have disabilities and some who do not went on a mile-long walk from the rochester public library to the people's food co-op and back. but - there was a twist.xxx accessibility walk-pkg-1 accessibility walk-pkg-2 nat: at the olmsted county public health's accessibility walk - people who have disabilities and people who do not navigated downtown rochester together. nat: kjensmo walker - a disability advocate and accessibility expert led the 1.4 mile walk. accessibility walk-pkg-3 "it's really important for people who don't have a disability who especially design and are influential in the design of the navigation of our cities because they're the people that are going to be making the design decisions down the road and we want them to be equipped with as much information as possible so that they can design the most inclusive space." accessibility walk-pkg-5 participants who do not have a disability tried low-vision simulation goggles and wheelchairs to get a glimpse of what it is like to get around downtown rochester - even just for a few minutes... and the experience was eye opening. i got the chance to try it too. "the biggest thing that people mentioned is the cross slope. so that's the slope that goes across the sidewalk and its meant for drainage. the maximum cross slope is 2% most of the time it's less than 2% but it still poses a significant barrier to those who use wheelchairs" accessibility walk-pkg-4 "the other hand has to hold the wheel steady or else you're just going to veer right into the street." accessibility walk-pkg-6 kenneth zaiken tried out the goggles and the wheelchair. "it's you know the old walk a mile in my shoes. and this was revealing because it's known territory. we've all been up and down these streets and stuff but as soon as you put the glasses on, after a little bit it suddenly changes." / / accessibility walk-bmtag-2 24 people...local leaders representing organizations including the city of rochester - mayo clinic - and the southeastern minnesota council for independent living attended alongside community members who have disabilities. katie. / thank you annalise. another group is out experiencing the accessibility