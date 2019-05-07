Speech to Text for Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/7

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will only be in the low to mid 40s with the cold rain and windy conditions. the main batch will move in by tomorrow morning with the leading edge, and rain will continue to fall all day long. drier air moves in with scattered showers by wednesday night and thursday. at least an inch of rain is possible, with other locations receiving even more. however, the heaviest rain will fall in eastern iowa and illinois. rain moves out by thursday with drier conditions and warmer temperatures. highs will climb into the 60s with sunshine on friday. saturday and sunday could feature isolated showers, but we'll not expecting an all-out rainy day. upper 60s and lower 70s pop back in by early next week. tonight: increasing clouds with rain by daybreak. lows: around 40. winds: e 5-10 mph tomorrow: rain likely, heavy at times. highs: low 40s. winds: ne 15-30 mph tomorrow night: cloudy with showers. lows: upper 30s. winds: e 5-10 mph. mn hot car death-intro-2 on a mild spring day like today - you may not think twice about leaving your pet