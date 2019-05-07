Clear

Boundary changes in Albert Lea School District

Some parents are not happy about the changes.

school boundary vote-vo-2 school is almost out for the summer. but the albert lea district is already planning for next year. the school board has approved boundary changes. school boundary vote-vo-4 school boundary vote-vo-5 some students in going into kindergarten through third grade that would have gone to sibley elementary school will now attend lakeview. district leaders say its because of overcrowding. and not everyone is on board with the change. belinda krysan has two children that attend sibley and will now have to switch to lakeview. she tells us she was one of only three people at last night's school board meeting - and is not happy about the outcome.xxx school boundary vote-sot-3 school boundary vote-sot-2 "because these people that were voted in by us the community members i felt like they did not bring what we proposed forward to be our voice. she says she was hoping the district would look at address verification as an alternative to the boundary change. but she'll now support the change and focus on getting her children adjusted. / minnesota
