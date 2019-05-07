Speech to Text for I-90 construction project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the nice weather means the start of construction season. several major projects are underway across our area. i90 construction-vo-3 i90 construction-vo-2 that includes this one in albert lea - where traffic is down to one lane. the westbound side is closed - so all traffic is moved to the eastbound side - going head to head. a number of exits and entrance ramps along the 12- mile strech are closed. and listen to this - the project started just yesterday - and there's already been a crash. an owatonna woman had to be taken to the hospital after she hit a vehicle that was parked in the right lane. the other driver suffered minor injuries. we spoke with a woman who drives this stretch every day - and says she's not used to it quite yet.xxx i90 construction-sot-4 i90 construction-sot-3 "the transition maybe could be marked a little more clearly they kind of happen suddenly. i don't know if they don't have all the signs up yet um i think once we get used to it will be easier." the project will be going on all summer. and this isn't the only major construction project in our area that could cause you some delays. i90 construction-sot-2 for a full list - head over to kimt dot com and look for this story under local news.