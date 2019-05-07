Speech to Text for Weiss trial: Jurors continue to deliberate after reaching impasse

we continue our coverage of the rochester murder trial of alexander weiss. right now - the jury says they're deadlocked - but the judge is requiring them to keep trying to reach a verdict. weiss setup-grxvo-2 weiss setup-grxvo-3 weiss is charged with second degree murder for the january 20-18 shooting of seventeen- year-old muhammed rahim. weiss setup-grxvo-1 weiss setup-grxvo-4 police say a car crash led to an argument between the two men - that ended when weiss shot and killed rahim. / about an hour and a half ago - court received note from the jury that they are deadlocked - and can't reach a unanimous decision. but the judge says he's not willing to give up and it's too soon to do that" - and sent the jury back to deliberate some more. if they still can't reach a decision - then the court will consider a mistrial. we're learning the jury is now back in the courtroom - kimt news three's george mallet is in the courtroom to get the very latest. it's a very complex case. weiss claims he was acting in self defense when he shot rahim. but the prosecution argues the shooting was "unreasonable" and "unnecessary." kimt news three's calyn thompson is at the olmsted county courthouse. she joins us live with the latest - calyn?xxx weiss verdict-livevo-2 amy -raquel - i'm live outside of the olmsted county courthouse where they're entering hour 12 of deliberations. how long it takes to reach a verdict really depends on the jury. weiss verdict-livevo-1 weiss verdict-livevo-6 alexander weiss is claiming self defense for his actions back on january 14, 2018. the state of minnesota does not have a stand your ground law... but instead a "duty to retreat." that means if a person feels threatened - he or she may only use deadly force as a last resort. in closing arguments yesterday - the prosecution argued weiss had opportunities to leave the scene. they talked about his choices - what he decided to do and not to do. the defense says after the car crash - weiss had a right to be there at the scene. and argued weiss felt so threatened he had the right to act in self defense. weiss verdict-livevo-3 the jury could have a verdict at any minute... i'm sticking around the court house to hear the latest. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thanks calyn. stay with kimt news three on air and online for the very latest. / it's