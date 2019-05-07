Speech to Text for St. Ansgar students telling stories about hometown heroes

veterans can be intriguing and inspiring. some students at saint ansgar high school are doing just that and more... the sons of the american legion reached out to a technology class at the school about creating a series that shares the stories of hometown heroes. the first to be featured á sergeant arthur beyerá a medal of honor recipient. it will include a charcoal print of sergeant beyer á (and a video about his life and time in the service that can be accessed on smartphones via qár code. sophia merten designed the portrait of the sergeant á and says the project is a perfect way of recognizing those who have "it's so neat to get your younger community stepping up and showcasing our veterans and showing that we're so grateful for what they've done and this is just a small way of thanking them and showing our appreciation." the