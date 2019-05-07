Clear

St. Ansgar students telling stories about hometown heroes

Some St. Ansgar students are learning about local vets.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 10:08 AM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 10:08 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for St. Ansgar students telling stories about hometown heroes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

veterans can be intriguing and inspiring. some students at saint ansgar high school are doing just that and more... the sons of the american legion reached out to a technology class at the school about creating a series that shares the stories of hometown heroes. the first to be featured á sergeant arthur beyerá a medal of honor recipient. it will include a charcoal print of sergeant beyer á (and a video about his life and time in the service that can be accessed on smartphones via qár code. sophia merten designed the portrait of the sergeant á and says the project is a perfect way of recognizing those who have "it's so neat to get your younger community stepping up and showcasing our veterans and showing that we're so grateful for what they've done and this is just a small way of thanking them and showing our appreciation." the
Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking below average temps and a rainy midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

St. Ansgar students telling stories about hometown heroes

Image

Bomb threat at Rochester Lourdes High School

Image

Tracking Our Last Nice Day Before Rain & Cold

Image

Autism Awareness Game

Image

BB gun damage across town

Image

Checking up on Mine That Bird ten years after Kentucky Derby win

Image

Looking toward a new pool and gym

Image

Walk MS: Patient story

Image

Chateau Theatre's future

Image

What are vertical subdivisions?

Community Events