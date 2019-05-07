Clear

Bomb threat at Rochester Lourdes High School

Here is the latest.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 7:25 AM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 7:25 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Bomb threat at Rochester Lourdes High School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

latest. tyler and deedee... it all started around 11 last night. police got an anonymous 9á1á 1 call from someone claiming there was a bomb here at lourdes high school in northwest rochesand the fire det here, blocked off the roads around the school, and started looking around for anything out of place. but after about an hour and half, and a search of the entire buidling they found nothing suspicious. as for school today: police say its up to the high school. but we haven't heard anything from school leaders about them canceling classes today. police did say the threat was not a credible one, and haven't said if anyone was arrested. stay with kimt news 3 for
