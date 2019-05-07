Speech to Text for Tracking Our Last Nice Day Before Rain & Cold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( not a bad tuesday on tap for us this week as we welcome back more sunshine and a few harmless clouds. highs will climb near 60 today thanks to abundant sunshine with winds coming in from the east. our pleasant day then quickly becomes a troublesome overnight as a potent rainy system begins to move into the area. clouds will begin to increase this evening with winds picking up overnight á gusting near 20á30 mph. wednesday will be both cold and very wet. highs will struggle to make it past the middle 40s, but will stay above freezing even during the nighttime hours. snow is not expected. 1á2" of new rain is possible from this system as moderate to heavy rain rates will continue through wednesday and into thursday afternoon. the end of the week sees major improvements as sunshine returns for friday with highs jumping back into the 60s. our next chance for rain falls on a partly sunny saturday in the form of popcorn showers á severe threat is low at this time. today: partly sunny. highs: near 60. winds: e 5á10 mph. tonight: increasing clouds/breezy/ overnight showers. lows: near 40. winds: e 5á20 mph. thanks brandon.