Speech to Text for Autism Awareness Game

hey good evening zach á while the niacc baseball team might have finished up its 20á19 regular season at home tonight... they weren't just there to play baseball... they were also there to raise awareness to autism... which according to the autism society is prevalent in one of 59 berths.xxx brody was diagnosed on the spectrum about three years ago. we had our suspicions for probably about four years when he was about two, two and a half. there's not too many two year olds that can count to 100 and know all of the alphabet and shapes. niacc baseball coach á travis hergert á is talking about his son who was diagnosed with autism in july o0f 20á16. soon after á hergert was encouraged by two fellow coaches to hold an autism awareness game. the proceeds would be earmarked for the children's autism center at one vision. for us it's more of a celebration just to kind of honor not only the the staff at the children's autism center, but also the families that we've gotten to know that receive services over there and those that we've gotten to know through this process. the result has been amazing. last year we did that and raised close to threeá thousand dollars. while the money raised is a win of its own á perhaps the bigger victory is the relationships. that includes the one jake hansen has built with asher.. i don't really know how it happened we just ended up being next to each other and he clinged onto me like right away and we had a special bond since then. we were running around the bases the second time they came back he actually gave me a bracelet that says asher trueuppens on it so i've been wearing that every game since then. while the trojans swept luther college tonight 11á0 á this game serves as a reminder to be aware of one's blessings. it's a game at the end of the day. sometimes we take things forgrantted like sometimes might get annoyed if you don't get a hit or something and he's probably never going to get the chance to play it in his life which is kind of a little bit sad and puts things into