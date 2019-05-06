Speech to Text for BB gun damage across town

sequestered thousands of dollars in damages. that's what property owners in mason city face after someone took a báb gun to the town. káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning some of the victims don't have the resources to pay for the repairs.xxx the grandkids were thinking that a bird it had hit the windshield. vicki strole woke up saturday morning and didn't know what damaged her carááuntil later in the day when she noticed these dings. today she's learning how much the damage is going to cost. $1400 for kids that just want to go have fun and be bored. vicki gave just one of over a dozen reports police took saturday regarding báb gun damage. take a look at theseáátwo blown out windows from another victim... and the shootings weren't isolated to one part of town. what's the federal in that area a couple in the highlands and a couple on south penn. ryal says they don't have a suspect but they do believe the shootings are all connected. as for strole... she doesn't have an extra 14 hundred dollars laying around á because she's waiting and saving for a lung transplant. it took me just over a year to gain the funds for my transplant which isn't easy to do when you've got bills you know and trips and stuff like that backáandáforth to the hospital. she's just hoping whoever casued the damage will face justice. i would like to see the kids pay some sort of restitution whether that's community service or monetary values through the parents. officer ryal says the person or people involved could face felony charges á because of just how high the estimated damage costs. anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to call the mason city police department./// a man accused of disrupting president trump's rally in rochester now knows his punishment. samuel spadino of hudson wisconsin is pleading