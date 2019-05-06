Clear

BB gun damage across town

Someone took a BB Gun to several parts of Mason City.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for BB gun damage across town

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sequestered thousands of dollars in damages. that's what property owners in mason city face after someone took a báb gun to the town. káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning some of the victims don't have the resources to pay for the repairs.xxx the grandkids were thinking that a bird it had hit the windshield. vicki strole woke up saturday morning and didn't know what damaged her carááuntil later in the day when she noticed these dings. today she's learning how much the damage is going to cost. $1400 for kids that just want to go have fun and be bored. vicki gave just one of over a dozen reports police took saturday regarding báb gun damage. take a look at theseáátwo blown out windows from another victim... and the shootings weren't isolated to one part of town. what's the federal in that area a couple in the highlands and a couple on south penn. ryal says they don't have a suspect but they do believe the shootings are all connected. as for strole... she doesn't have an extra 14 hundred dollars laying around á because she's waiting and saving for a lung transplant. it took me just over a year to gain the funds for my transplant which isn't easy to do when you've got bills you know and trips and stuff like that backáandáforth to the hospital. she's just hoping whoever casued the damage will face justice. i would like to see the kids pay some sort of restitution whether that's community service or monetary values through the parents. officer ryal says the person or people involved could face felony charges á because of just how high the estimated damage costs. anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to call the mason city police department./// a man accused of disrupting president trump's rally in rochester now knows his punishment. samuel spadino of hudson wisconsin is pleading
Mason City
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking a cooler work week with sun and rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Autism Awareness Game

Image

BB gun damage across town

Image

Checking up on Mine That Bird ten years after Kentucky Derby win

Image

Looking toward a new pool and gym

Image

Walk MS: Patient story

Image

Chateau Theatre's future

Image

What are vertical subdivisions?

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/6

Image

Meteor Shower This Month

Image

Construction of Veterans Memorial Complete

Community Events