Speech to Text for Checking up on Mine That Bird ten years after Kentucky Derby win

saturday's kentucky derby was a shocker. the first horse to cross the finsh line á maximum security á was disqualified á so the second place finisherá country house was named the winner. george recently paid a visit to "mine that bird" another long shot winner of the kentucky derby./// to see mine that birdááá i had to go to roswell new mexicoááá the same place where a ufo allegedly crashed in 1947. the kitschy ufo museum in roswell might be the biggest draw in town. but we horse geeks go there to visit kentucky derby winner turned ranch horse mine that bird. the fleet footed superá horse's unprecedented derby victory in 2009 may be every bit as unlikely as visitors from outer space. it was beyond improbable. when 50á1 long shot mine that bird surged from dead last place to take the lead and win the 135th kentucky derby it rocked the horse racing world. natso from nbc racing writer joe clancy runs the popular site "this is horse racing." "it wasn't one of the big names. it wasn't bob baffert or bill mott or nick zito or any of the bit time guys. it was this horse and connections people really hadn't really heard of." equine veterinarian dr. leonard blach is one of the once smallátime guys who own the bird. "it's almost like a dream, ya know that you wake up and actually you win the derby." mine that bird's unlikely story didn't end there. instead of retiring to the kentucky horse park or some other tourist stopááá the undersized gelding lives on coáowner mark allen's, double eagle ranch in roswell new mexico. allenááá an authentic new mexico cowboyáá has even been known to put a saddle on his derby winner and take him on a trail ride. "i think it's great. it kind of adds to the lore. he came, shocked the world, won the derby, did the other things he did and then went back to living the good life in new mexico." blach says the plan was always to bring their boy home to new mexico. "he's part of mark's family and part of my family. so we weren't about to trade him off to anybody, ya know?" when this reporterááá who fancies himself a bit of a horsemanááá learned that bird did some postá retirement trail ridesááá i wondered if i might saddle up a derby winner. no such luck. but i did get to hang out with the wellámuscled champ. "this is the next best thing, hanging out with a kentucky derby winner in his paddock, post racing days." blach and allen even let climb up on bird for a snapshotááá and pose for a few more with the speedster. then came a tour of birds trophy room filled with mementos of his remarkable career... including both the expected and the amusing. "and this is a picture that bird painted. i've heard about this. ain't it cool? yea, he's a regular jackson pollack." in the movie 50á 1... blach and allen are portrayed as rough edged ranchers. in reality, though, the two are gracious gentlemen who love their horse and are willing to share him with you.