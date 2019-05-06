Clear

Looking toward a new pool and gym

The Mason City school board is looking at the options.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

the mason city school board is moving closer to building a swimming pool and auxillary gym. four different companies brought their proposals to the school board meeting tonight. each gave a 15 minute description of their plans for the project and how they would look. the board ultimately decided to table the decision.xxx we want everybody to have their pick we want everybody to be informed talk to their constituents so as some board members made it clear they made up their mind some other board members thought they needed more time. a number of questions are yet to be answered... inlcluding how much the pool and gym would cost and how the project would be paid for./// there is controversy following the disqualificatio
