Speech to Text for Chateau Theatre's future

for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// we start tonight with continuing coverage out of rochester. the cheateau theatre is just one piece of the heart of the city project downtown. of late, though, its become a focal point á as the city works on million dollar improvements to the historic landmark. less than 2 weeks ago á we told you about some options for the cheateau's future... now á we're finding out what the people have decided. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live outside the theatre with the latest. katie and george... the future of the chateau theatre is now finally unfolding. in a 6á1 vote city council has decided to move forward with exhibits development group as the operator... saying they hope the museum exhibits will bring something unique to the med city.xxx joan ekblad is visiting from north dakota with her grandchildren. and she is thrilled that the chateau theatre could attract some fun productions to the med city. "'i think it's wonderful that people can come and appreciate and get involved in this so it can take them away from what's going on as far as their health issues." and with traveling exhibitions and a cafe inside á joan's family will have the chance to see rochester from a new perspective. "another reason to put rochester on the map." the next steps are to reach a final agreement sometime in june.0 reporting live in downtown rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. city council hopes to have some kind of occupancy or activation in the building sometime this summer but has not set a specific date./// it's common knowledge the city of rochester is growing... but what happens as room starts