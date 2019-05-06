Clear

What are vertical subdivisions?

KIMT News 3 is finding out how the city is planning on making room for new growth.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

a specific date./// it's common knowledge the city of rochester is growing... but what happens as room starts to run out? the city council might have a solution. the council has decided to let community development directory cindy steinhauser make ammendments to add vertical subdivisions to the land development manual. but what's a vertical subdivision? they're commercial or residential spaces located above a few floors of retail or office space. not everybody thinks that's a "everybody i talk to complains about parking. parking is a real issue around mayo clinic. adding any residential would make more traffic more parking problems. you probably could do it but you have to do a lot of changing." the successful addition of vertical subdivisions would allow for greater density downtown./// well spring has sprung... everyone was out enjoying
Tracking a cooler work week with sun and rain.
