Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/6

Nelson is forecasting sunshine tomorrow but rain and heavy rain for Tuesday night into Thursday morning

Posted: May. 6, 2019 9:42 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 9:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

enjoy the sunshine today and tomorrow because it's about to get very wet and cold by midweek. high pressure will build in behind the cold front that touched off showers and storms yesterday. highs should be close to 60 today and tomorrow before falling quickly into the 30s tonight under mostly clear or partly cloudy skies. storm system builds out of the rockies and plains by tuesday night and wednesday ushering in a chance for rain showers, some heavy. severe weather is not expected; however, one computer model we look at is throwing down the chance for snow showers or a mix. i think the threat is low, but we will have to watch this closely. highs will fall into the 40s by wednesday with temperatures running almost 20 degrees below average. by the end of the week and weekend, temperatures get closer to average with more sun. tonight: mostly clear to partly cloudy. lows: upper 30s. winds: n 5á10 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny. highs: near 60. winds: ne 5á10 mph tomorrow night: cloudy with showers. lows: upper 30s. winds: e 5á10
Tracking a cooler work week with sun and rain.
