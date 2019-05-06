Speech to Text for Meteor Shower This Month

this month you have a chance to see a show in the sky. a meteor shower is happening right now. kimt stormteam three meteorolgoist brandon libby joins us now live in mason city. brandon á when is our best chance to catch a glimpse?xxx well raquel, meteorologist s study the weather and not meteors but there is a fascinating phenomenon going on in the sky for much of this month known as the eta aquariid meteor shower. on a clear night if you look to the east or southeastern sky, this is what you may hope to see, meteors radiating from the aquarius constellation low to the ground and they may shoot out in all directions. you may even catch a glimpse of saturn and jupiter. according to the american meteor society, these meteors are actually particles from halley's comet from hundreds of years ago. the peak for this shower, unlike others, is a wide range centered around this week and would be a cool sight considering the relatively new moon. you could see about 10 meteors per hour. unfortunately, clouds may prevent us from observing but the shower will extend for much of may. speaking of clouds, i'll have more on what is looking like a ainy week at 5. live in mason city, meteorologist brandon libby, kimt news 3. thanks brandon.