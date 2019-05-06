Clear

Construction of Veterans Memorial Complete

Construction of the Rushford Memorial is complete

Posted: May. 6, 2019 6:40 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

construction of a veterans memorial in one southeastern community is now complete. kimt news 3's annalise johnson met with the man who is behind the project á a vietnam veteran from rushford. annalise á what can you tell us about the memorial? katie á george á the rushford veterans memorial park was dedicated on september 11th of 2016 á but the man i spoke to today told me that the memorial has been his vision for more than 20 years. "every day when you woke up you always wondered if this was your time or not, if today is your day. because you never know." vietnam veteran and lifetime rushford resident maynard lafleur approached the city of rushford about building a memorial for the men and women who served our country. he selected the location from 5 options the city gave him ... he also helped design and oversee the project á even donating a flag pole and monument. the memorial was completed about 2 weeks ago and features a civil war replica cannon and a variety of monuments to depict each war and conflict. "there was just something in my mind that kept telling me we need to recognize our servicemen. and that's all of them, not just the vets but all servicemen who have went into the service to give their time for our country, for our town." if you'd like to visit the memorial á it's next to the football field and is a part of the city park á right next to the playground. lafleur hopes this will encourage kids to ask more questions about veterans and their service. katie á george. thank you annalise. something interesting about the memorial is that the turf is from the field in the former vikings stadium... and the markings in the cement are meant to look like angels. most people shudder at the word "snow" this time of the year. is it possible we could see some midámay? for a meteorologist' s perspective on forecasting such a
