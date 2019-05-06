Speech to Text for Logan's Law is signed into law

tonight we're continuing our coverage of an organ donor bill just signed into law. nearly two years ago á 15 year old logan luft of charles city died from injuries sustained in an atv accident. even as a teen logan made it clear he wanted to be an organ donor in the event of his death. today á iowa governor reynolds signed the legislation that requires the iowa department of natural resources to accommodate individuals who wish to place an organ or anatomical donor sticker on state hunting and fishing licenses. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has this story.xxx history made today at charles city middle school as governor kim reynolds signed logan's law. logan's mother shared her thoughts on her son's legacy. "when logan was little, he always wondered what your kids would become, what would they accomplish, what would be their hopes and dreams, and i don't think there could be anything more greater than the legacy he left today." for logan's family, it was special that the governor came here for the signing. "we just wanted her here to show the community how much support they have given us during this time period, and to the youth to say that they can accomplish anything as long as you put your mind to it." the family of logan's recipient made the trek from pelican rapids minnesota to be at the signing too. "to be able to celebrate what happened today is just as much for their family as it is for ours because we know today that faith and logan are both celebrating this accomplishmen t." governor reynolds is designated as an organ donor... she says that designation is what iowa is all about. "i would encourage iowans to read about logan's story and the family's story and how they thought this was a great way to provide a legacy for logan and the individuals that he was able to donate his organs to." the lufts hope that logan's law or similar measures will spread across the country. "hopefully by doing that, it will inspire in other states. we only have 48 more to go." in charles city logan's law also requires the iowa dánár include organ donor information in hunting safety courses./// remembering