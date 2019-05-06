Speech to Text for Navy Vet asks the public for help finding a living organ donor

today./// right now á more than one hundred thousand people in the uá s are waiting for an organ donation. that's according to the mayo clinic. unfortunately á its estimated that 20 people die each day while waiting for a lifeá saving transplant. kimt news 3's annalise johnson met with a veteran who is advocating for people to consider becoming living donors... to save his life á or someone else's. annalise?xxx george á dave thouin (thoyn) served as a navy corpman in the 70s. he worked in navy hospitals in boston and naples italy á but now lives in spring valley. he is sending this letter to newspapers and military groups both in southeastern minnesota and all over the country... spreading the message that an o positive kidney from a living donor would save his life.xxx "my kidneys won't last more than 3 or 4 years." dave thouin has been on the kidney transplant list for just over a year... but there's a shortage of available kidneys á so dave is looking for a living donor to give him one of their two kidneys. "i just can't stress enough how important kidney donations or organ donations are." in addition to sending letters á dave is handing out business cards and has stickers on his car to inform people that he needs a donor to save his life... in hopes that someone special will come forward. "i'm hoping that somebody would be willing and kind enough to donate to me or somebody in their family." dave says he's putting out this message because of his family á especially his wife carol. "i never would have made it this far if it hadn't been for my wife and my family. she means the world to me and i feel very very blessed to be married to her." mayo clinic is a part of a program where if someone who is not a match for dave still wants to donate... they can give their kidney to someone who (is a match. in return á dave would receive a matching kidney from a different hospital. "in essence, you're actually saving 2 lives." dave was a donor himself... 5 years ago á he donated lifeá saving stem cells to his brother. "because basically i was afraid of losing my brother." dave gave to his brother á and to his country when he served in the navy á and now he's hoping someone will help (him. "you've saved somebody's life. that feeling is absolutely overwhelming. there's no feeling like it."/// if you are interested in finding out if (you could be a match for dave or someone else who needs a kidney á we'll have contact information for dave and the mayo clinic transplant center on our website at kimt dot com. you can find this story under local news á george? xxx thank you annalise. potential kidney donors need to be in good health. the donor's medical costs