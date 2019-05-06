Speech to Text for Beer garden renovations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fair season is almost here. and at the mower county fair in austin á you'll notice a change. this lot is being bulldozed and cleared forwhat will be called the purple ribbon plaza. it will house a new beer garden with more space. winter weather has taken its toll on the current beer garden á and it's in major need of an update. and the venue will be used for events other than just the fair. local residents say they're looking forward to the new facility.xxx "it will be great it will keep austin population in austin instead of traveling out of austin all the time and instead of spending money out of the city." the funding for this project is coming from money the county has set aside for improvements. construction is expected to be completed by august á hopefully in time for the mower county fair á which starts august sixth./// former