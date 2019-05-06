Speech to Text for National Nurses Week

á there will be a need for more than one million registered nurses. that's according to the american nurses association. the shortage is happening because more than 500á thousand rán's are expected to retire by then. it is national nurses week á a time to recognize those in the oftenádifficult profession. the bureau of labor statistics shows registered nursing is one of the top jobs in terms of growth through 20á26. sharon schneller is the chief nursing officer at olmsted medical center and says she can't stress enough the crucial role nurses play in the health care industry.xxx we belive that all of our employees are caregivers. and each and every one of them has a contribution in order to provide patient care, care to the people we serve. olmsted county medical center is hosting events throughout the week in honor of national nurses week./// county