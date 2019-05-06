Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

National Nurses Week

Nurses are being honored for their critical role in the health care industry.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 4:45 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for National Nurses Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

á there will be a need for more than one million registered nurses. that's according to the american nurses association. the shortage is happening because more than 500á thousand rán's are expected to retire by then. it is national nurses week á a time to recognize those in the oftenádifficult profession. the bureau of labor statistics shows registered nursing is one of the top jobs in terms of growth through 20á26. sharon schneller is the chief nursing officer at olmsted medical center and says she can't stress enough the crucial role nurses play in the health care industry.xxx we belive that all of our employees are caregivers. and each and every one of them has a contribution in order to provide patient care, care to the people we serve. olmsted county medical center is hosting events throughout the week in honor of national nurses week./// county
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking a cooler work week with sun and rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Beer garden renovations

Image

National Nurses Week

Image

New apartment complex proposed in Austin

Image

My Money: Tips to get ahead with your savings account

Image

Dr. Oz: Pregnancy and fitness

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain & Filtered Sunshine

Image

Local artist showcase in St. Ansgar

Image

Project Legacy fighting for state funding

Image

Lake Zumbro is finally getting dredged

Image

Bernie Sanders in North Iowa

Community Events