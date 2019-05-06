Clear
New apartment complex proposed in Austin

10% of the units would be classified as affordable housing.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 4:38 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

it's a major issue in many local communities á lack of affordable housing. there may soon be a solution to that problem in austin. this empty lot could soon be home to an 82 unit apartment complex. it would be called "flats 21." the austin housing and redevelopment authority has approved the project á after researched showed there's a need for housing in the community. about ten percent of the units will be classified as affordable housing. curtis sorenson owns more than 20 rental units in austin and sees this need firsthand.xxx "i have no shortage of people looking for places. i have calls weekly and i'm full. well just a lot of people looking for housing that is affordable but nice there's a lot of run down housing in austin. we're in need of nice affordable housing is really something that we're looking for." stencil group is
Tracking a cooler work week with sun and rain.
