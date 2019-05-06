Clear

Tracking Exiting Rain & Filtered Sunshine

Posted: May. 6, 2019 7:13 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( clouds will come and go this monday, depending on where you live. southern minnesota will experience a bit more daytime clearing than north iowa, but by the evening we'll all be back to mostly cloudy skies. a few light, isolated, showers will stick around for the morning commute, but expect the rainy activity to wane as we continue through the day. highs will climb to the upper 50s today, pushing us back below the seasonal norm once again. clouds will decrease for tuesday and the sun will be back, warming us into the lower 60s, before clouds then move back in for the pm. clouds will stick around, alongside rain chances, tuesday night through thursday with highs falling back into the 40s for wednesday. conditions will be improving by friday as more sun and 60s return to the area. today: mostly cloudy/some clearing. highs: upper 50s. winds: n 5á10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/some clearing. lows: upper 30s. winds: n 5á10 thanks brandon. as
Mason City
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Tracking a cooler work week with sun and rain.
