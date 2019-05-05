Clear

Local artist showcase in St. Ansgar

It displays art from local artists.

Posted: May. 5, 2019 11:08 PM
Updated: May. 5, 2019 11:08 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Local artist showcase in St. Ansgar

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ever again./// you may not know it á but you could be neighbors with an artist. one north iowa town is displaying works from their very own á as well as from nearby communities. the creative arts gallery at saint ansgar's south square has recently updated its showcase. it features art ranging from sketches and paintings to wood carvings and photography. in addition á work from area high school students is on display. vi deran has been painting for over 30 years... formerly taught art classes and even owned an art shop for a time. she says that if someone is interested in taking part á to go for it.xxx "just try it. it's relaxing, it's fun, and it's amazing what
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking a cool and rainy forecast.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local artist showcase in St. Ansgar

Image

Project Legacy fighting for state funding

Image

Lake Zumbro is finally getting dredged

Image

Bernie Sanders in North Iowa

Image

Stewartville Tigers baseball turns it around in 2019

Image

Tracking More Rain and More Cool Air

Image

Local businesses ready for Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Derby watch party

Image

Warren visits Mason City

Image

Teammates for life

Community Events