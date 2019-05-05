Clear

Project Legacy fighting for state funding

In the final weeks of the Minnesota legislative session, the non-profit organization is making sure its voice is heard.

rochester is doing everything it can to make sure its voice is heard. jaylen perez is a member of project legacy, a noná profit helping youth in need. perez and other members are writing letters and making videos urging support for the omnibus health and human services finance bill... which would give the organization about 250á thousand dollars. the money would help youth with rent, college tuition, and could even help project legacy reach more kids.xxx so with that money we could seek more help to more kids who need it more than i do. this money would make the difference in the future of our young people in rochester, minnesota who are homeless, who are hungry, and who are marginalized. this money would allow us to double the number of kids we serve every year. this all comes after project legacy lost out on about 200 thousand dollars last year when former governor mark dayton vetoed the omnibus spending bill. this omnibus human and health services finance
