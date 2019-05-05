Speech to Text for Lake Zumbro is finally getting dredged

(years in the making will start any day now. lake zumbro, which is about 20 minutes north of rochester, will be getting dredged this year. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us what area homeá owners hope this means for the future of the lake.xxx lake zumbro is a popular spot for boaters and fishers. but since the manámade lake was put in 100 years ago, those activities have been harder to do. mary fuller has lived on the lakefront for about 40 years. there's about a foot left of water depth left, and we had about five feet when we moved in here. just getting out to the main channel is the hardest part. that's why it's finally getting dredged. 450 thousand cubic yards of dirt that's built up on the bottom of the lake will go through these pipes and get dumped here. it's a victory for sheldon king... i've lived about 48 yeas on this lake who has been spearheading the effort for the past 18 years... as president of the volunteer advocacy group, lake zumbro forever. i'm elated, i'm really happy this is finally getting done. it's time. we needed to help this lake, and we're going to do it. king says the project will open up 120 more acres of boatable waters. it will cost about 7 and a half million dollars. about 4 million is funded by the state... some by olmsted and wabasha counties... and a lot was raised by community members. this monument is one of the biggest fundraisers the community was able to do. by adding names to the monument, it helped them raise over 400 thousand dollars for the project. lakefront homeowners will also get taxed... but for fuller, it's a price worth paying. hopefully this will encourage more people to use our lake, but enjoy it as much as we do. and for king,it's simply the right thing to do. if you live in any community or live anywhere in the country you should leave it as good if not better than when you got there. i think the future's great for this lake. i think the lake will run forever, it'll just keep going, that's the hope. the dredging will start when frost beneath the roads are gone... and it will be finished sometime this year. king says 'lake zumbro forever' plans to continue fundraising so they can maintain the lake... in order to avoid needing dredging like this