Speech to Text for Bernie Sanders in North Iowa

as 20á20 gets closer... more presidential hopefuls will be making their way through the hawkeye state as a part of their campaign trails. today á bernie sanders made a stop in osage to share his vision for rural america. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has this story.xxx nat uás senator bernie sanders shared his vision with those in attendance at the mitchell county fairgrounds. nat larry ginter is a retired family farmer near marshalltown. he's one of many with agriculture experience who's sharing how changes in agriculture policy is having an effect on his operation. "we had a real good farm policy, we had price supports that gave us production plus travel and living expenses, we had a grain reserve, we didn't dump cheap grain on the world market, driving others out of business. we didn't have that dog eat dog competition." (nat (from bernie) bernie talks about the green new deal.. a package of policy proposals that addresses global warming and financial crises. for ginter á that's something he's passionate about... and thinks sanders would be the one to get it done. "we need stability out here on the farms and we need some real champions for rural america. and that's all there is to it." also in attendance was jeff schwartzkopf. he's been dealing with issues over a confined hog operation near his house near rudd. "it's supposed to hold 24,099 head hogs, it holds a million gallons of manure, and imagine that manure being spread behind your home, and then having to smell that all summer, winter long until fall until they spread it, and then you get to smell it again." he is strongly against soá called factory farms á and hopes that they're addressed. regardless of who's on the podium (show bernie on podium) á he just wants someone to take ag issues seriously. "i hope one of these candidates that are against factory farms will