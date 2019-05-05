Speech to Text for Stewartville Tigers baseball turns it around in 2019

the stewartville tigers are known to have success in pretty much all their sports, football, volleyball, boy's and girls basketball.. you get the point. baseball though is one sport they've seen their fair share of struggles over the years. but this season has been a different story in tiger country.// it's not about how you start, it's about how you finish. that's been pretty much the norm for the stewartville baseball team. last friday, the team defeated the triton cobras 5 to 4. after falling down 3 to nothing through the first couple of innings, the tigers rallied to win their third straight game. "today was quite typical of what we've been doing throughout the course of the season, it's another tight ball game, you really have to come and play every day, there's no doubt about it." it's been a breakout season for stewartville. a year ago, the team scraped across just four wins. now, the tigers are 9á3, sitting toward the top of the hiawatha valley league alongside perennial powers. among the stars of a senior heavy team, starting pitcher nathan johnson threw a twoáhit, complete game against triton. he said the team learned from the struggles of last year. "we didn't do very good last year, we didn't want the same season so we just kept working and learned from those things in the offseason and put it all together for this year." each and every win brings a little more fuel to the fire. shortstop andrew simmons says the team gets a little more confidence after every game. "confidence is very key, we're doing the right things at the right time and hopefully we keep having that success for the rest of the year." the seniors have helped bring the program to a place not seen in quite some time. "we haven't been at this level for a while. we've been working back on a couple of five win seasons here, six win seasons there, seven, eight, we won ten a couple of seasons ago. like i